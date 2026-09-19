Cha Eun-woo targeted in secret surveillance case: Woman in her 50s booked for allegedly planting listening device

Cha Eun-woo is at the centre of a police investigation after a woman in her 50s allegedly planted listening devices at a café where the singer-actor was meeting an acquaintance.

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Cha Eun-woo (PC: Instagram)

Cha Eun-woo’s private life has come under an unexpected spotlight after a woman in her 50s was allegedly caught placing listening devices at a cafe where the singer and actor was meeting an acquaintance. The incident, which reportedly happened in Seoul last month, is now being investigated by police. 50-year-old woman has been booked for violating the Act on Protection of Communications Secrets. There are still several unanswered questions about what the devices captured and why the woman allegedly targeted the star.

Cha Eun-woo targeted with hidden listening devices at Seoul cafe

According to Yonhap News Agency, the woman is being investigated for allegedly installing a recording device under a cafe table in Seoul’s Yongsan District while Cha Eun-woo was having a private conversation with an acquaintance. Police said she allegedly used the same method twice in August.

Reports from Korean media state that the first incident allegedly took place on August 23. The woman is then accused of returning to the same cafe on August 29, and placing additional devices under the table while Cha Eun-woo was there.

According to Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN), two devices were allegedly placed during the first visit and three more during the second, although investigators are still looking into the exact circumstances. The woman was reportedly caught on August 30. when she returned to the cafe to collect the devices.

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MBN reports, “A report was filed with the 112 emergency police line saying, “It seems someone is wiretapping Mr. Cha Eun-woo,” and responding officers reportedly arrested that person. She reportedly installed three additional eavesdropping devices on the 29th of last month, timed to Cha Eun-woo’s return to the cafe, in an attempt to wiretap him a second time.”

Woman in her 50s booked by Seoul police

The woman, who reportedly identified herself as a fan of Cha Eun-woo, has been booked by Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station on suspicion of violating South Korea’s Protection of Communications Secrets Act. She was initially taken into custody but was later released and is currently being investigated without detention.

Police are now examining her mobile phone as part of the investigation. They are reportedly trying to determine how she obtained the listening devices, whether anyone else was involved and what her motive may have been.

One of the key questions is also whether the devices actually recorded any part of Cha Eun-woo’s private conversation. Police have not confirmed that private audio was successfully captured or not, and the investigation is ongoing.

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About Cha Eun-woo

Cha Eun-woo is currently serving his mandatory military service and is part of the military band. The singer-actor rose to fame as a member of ASTRO before establishing himself as an actor through dramas including True Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog and Wonderful World.

For now, police have not confirmed whether any private conversation involving Cha Eun-woo was recorded. Further details are expected as the investigation continues.