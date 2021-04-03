Mumbai: For the first time in her career, actor Shraddha Kapoor will be playing a double role. She will be featured in the upcoming romantic-comedy Chaalbaaz In London. Ek Villain actor took to social media announcing the project. She shared a video with a tune from Sridevi’s 1989 film Chalbaaz in the background. “CHAALBAAZ in London!!! SO excited for this! Directed by the one & only Pankaj Parashar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan #CHAALBAAZinLondon,” she wrote. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Celebrating Her Dog's 10th Birthday Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today - Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor also issued a statement and expressed her excitement. She mentioned that she feels fortunate for getting this film and further added that even though it will be challenging, she is ready for this learning experience. "I feel blessed and fortunate that the makers thought of me for Chaalbaaz In London. This will be my first ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor. Although there's a huge responsibility on me, I'm happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off. Also, it's a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj Sir who has entertained us for so many years. Looking forward to this journey," the statement read.

Chaalbaaz In London is a joint production of Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T- Series and director Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan’s Paper Doll Entertainment. It will be directed by Pankaj Parashar, who also directed the original film, starring Sridevi.