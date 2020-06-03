Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a sexual harassment case against her uncle and actor’s brother at Jamia police station in Delhi. In a copy of her complaint, she narrated the torture she went through as a minor. Speaking about the ordeal to ETimes, she revealed that she was just nine-years-old and as a child, she did not understand as it was her uncle but when she grew up, she realised that it was a different kind of touch and there was violence involved too. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Makes Cryptic Twitter Posts About Suffering, Silence And Success

She was quoted as saying, "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot. As a child, I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too."

She further revealed that her in-laws are being harassed by her father and Nawaz. She even said that they never believed her and every six months her father files some cases. Claiming she has proof of the physical violence, she says that she has sent them to her husband. She said, "Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws. If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me. Even now every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too. But I have got a lot of support from my husband for this. I have the proof of all the physical violence, which I had sent to my husband."

She stated that she has not received any support from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His niece added, “Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’.”

Nawaz’s niece is currently staying in Delhi with her husband.