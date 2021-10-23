Tejasswi finds Vishal’s behaviour dirty: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash was seen complaining to Jay Bhanushali about how Vishal Kotian behaves with her. While Jay mentioned that it could be because he was jealous of Karan Kundrra teaming up with her and making a strong team in the game, Tejasswi said that she’s not concerned about that but his behaviour with her. She said that she often finds subtle ways to tell him that she is uncomfortable with his behaviour but he continues to behave in an inappropriate manner.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Latest Update, Oct 22, Friday: Tejasswi Prakash Asks Karan Kundrra About 'Infidelity', he Explains
Tejasswi Prakash tells Jay, "I am very real. I have never bitched about anyone to you. Unka humour kya hai – 'aa gale lag jaa'. It's all dirty humour and they will never even be able to telecast all that." Jay adds that he finds his language very demeaning towards women to which Tejasswi says, "in a dirty way for girls." She adds, "vo chadh chadh ke mujhe hug karte hain. Main itni baar unhe push karti hun, mazak me karti hun bura na lage…I know aisa kuch intention nahi hai but that's not humour." Watch this clip:
Now while Tejasswi’s fans are pretty happy that she strongly explained what she felt but Vishal’s fans think that she is trying to paint him negative in the game. Check out how Tejasswi’s fans reacted to her conversation with Jay Bhanushali:
Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who gets eliminated this weekend. Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, and Simba Nagpal are nominated for eviction this week. A glimpse from the Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Salman grilling Jay over his stance of not letting any amount being deducted from the prize money of the show. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!