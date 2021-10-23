Tejasswi finds Vishal’s behaviour dirty: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash was seen complaining to Jay Bhanushali about how Vishal Kotian behaves with her. While Jay mentioned that it could be because he was jealous of Karan Kundrra teaming up with her and making a strong team in the game, Tejasswi said that she’s not concerned about that but his behaviour with her. She said that she often finds subtle ways to tell him that she is uncomfortable with his behaviour but he continues to behave in an inappropriate manner.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Latest Update, Oct 22, Friday: Tejasswi Prakash Asks Karan Kundrra About 'Infidelity', he Explains

Tejasswi Prakash tells Jay, “I am very real. I have never bitched about anyone to you. Unka humour kya hai – ‘aa gale lag jaa’. It’s all dirty humour and they will never even be able to telecast all that.” Jay adds that he finds his language very demeaning towards women to which Tejasswi says, “in a dirty way for girls.” She adds, “vo chadh chadh ke mujhe hug karte hain. Main itni baar unhe push karti hun, mazak me karti hun bura na lage…I know aisa kuch intention nahi hai but that’s not humour.” Watch this clip: Also Read - The Donal Bisht Interview on Unfair Eviction From Bigg Boss 15, Chemistry With Umar Riaz, Being a Wild Card, And More

Now while Tejasswi’s fans are pretty happy that she strongly explained what she felt but Vishal’s fans think that she is trying to paint him negative in the game. Check out how Tejasswi’s fans reacted to her conversation with Jay Bhanushali:

Out of all the haters outside here in social media n all,the biggest hater of #TejRan is undoubtedly #VishalKotian kitna jalta hai ye…. Haddd hai…… aj toh #JayBhanushali me bhi confirm kar diya….. #TejRan ❤️#KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash #bb15 — Prerna (@prernabara333) October 22, 2021

On fire…finally bol diya.. jo hume chaiye tha. Atleast abhi usako samaj me aagya and it’s true ki #VishalKotian ke ego pe aaya hai jabse #Tejasswiprakash & #Karankundrra ko top 2 me daala, bcoz usane akele ne clapping kiya nahi tha #BigBoss15 — Anamika Parmar (@Anamika01979359) October 22, 2021

Finally #TejasswiPrakash spoke about Vishal’s dirty humor and physical intimacy

I could always feel how she’s uncomfortable when he comes near to her #KaranKundrra #TejRan#BiggBoss15 — ♡ Lð§† Gµrl ♡ (@luvkapilsharma) October 22, 2021

I love their bond… #jaybhanushali#tejasswiprakash And one thing I noticed about jay is he observes people a lot.

Maybe he observed his behavior towards teja. https://t.co/J90vJ5qhs3 — tanu (@goswami2598) October 22, 2021

Finally #TejasswiPrakash decoded vishal’s game. Better late than never, hope now teja will understand that some people don’t deserve her kindness so spend it to those who deserve it. Go teju n we are with you. Be the way you’re audiences loves you.❤❤❤❤#BiggBoss15 — Shilpa (@ShilpaBanerje18) October 22, 2021

#BB15 #BiggBoss15 Finally, #TejasswiPrakash has spoken up the matter bothering us regarding Vishal And She is not clearly happy with his dirty humour and physical intimacy in the name of fun.. He needs to change#TejaTroops #PratikSehajpaI #KaranKundrra #TejRan pic.twitter.com/kxbHvdBTfj — Amarjit❤Sidharth❤Forever (@asaikhom1) October 22, 2021

I’m actually grateful to the editing team that they showed this in the main episode.. Varna generally they don’t show this stuff bcoz they’ve to continue their “entertainment factor”I hope after this even haters eyes will open!#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #BiggBoss15 #BB15 https://t.co/ms06xOp2dF — Zara (@Zara_ishh) October 22, 2021

#VishalKotian thinks tht evry1 is jealous of him n he’s the smartest out of ol..bt in reality he’s the 1 who’s jealous of every1 b it #TejasswiPrakash or #NishantBhat or #JayBhanushali n literaly he’s giving cringe vibes day by day.#BB15 #BiggBoss15 — STRANGER DANGER☠️ (@_ZEROCHILLS_) October 22, 2021

Wtf is this creep doing, this vishal guy needs to know that there’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed…. P.S : Live mein sidha #TejasswiPrakash par chadh gya tha ye, teja felt very uncomfortable…#BB15 #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/mJvYjDRToj — BIGG BOSS live feeds (@BB_live_feeds) October 22, 2021

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who gets eliminated this weekend. Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, and Simba Nagpal are nominated for eviction this week. A glimpse from the Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Salman grilling Jay over his stance of not letting any amount being deducted from the prize money of the show. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!