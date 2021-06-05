Mumbai: Actor Chahatt Khanna has opened up about facing domestic violence. In an interview, the actor revealed that her former husband Farhan used to harass her for money and accused her of having an affair. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Should Not Speak to Media: Chahatt Khanna Comments on The Domestic Violence Case

Qubool Hai fame revealed the same during a conversation with The Times of India and said that she was thrown out of her estranged husband Farhan’s house just a day before she was expected to deliver her baby. She also added that Farhan even accused her of having an affair with his brother. She was quoted as saying, “During both my pregnancies, he would ask me if the babies were his. A day before and four days after the delivery of my second baby, he dragged me out of the house and asked me to leave. He also used to manhandle me during fights. It was solitary confinement of sorts. Every second day, I was slut-shamed. In fact, he even accused me of dating his own brother.” Also Read - Are Mika Singh And Chahatt Khanna Dating Each Other? Here's The Truth Behind Their #QuarantineLove

Chahatt Khanna got married to Farhan Mirza in 2013 but got separated in 2018. This was her second marriage. They have two daughters, Zohar and Amaira.

Recently, Chahatt Khanna commented on the ongoing domestic violence case between TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal and said that people shouldn’t be washing their dirty laundry in public.

On the work front, Chahatt got popular for her role in the TV show Bade Achche Lagte Hain. Apart from this, she was also seen in Qubool Hai.