Chahatt Khanna Mocks Urfi Javed Again: A few days ago, social media star Urfi Javed was called out for her clothing choices by television actor Chahatt Khanna. In response to Chahatt's tweet, Urfi responded angrily and labelled her a "hypocrite" and "buying Instagram followers." When Chahatt was asked why she called out Urfi on Instagram in a recent interview with ETimes, She said, "Nothing actually happened, just that it was getting really tough to tolerate this nonsense happening for months on social media. So I finally spoke about it, and she replied in her level of class."

Urfi Javed was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT. The internet sensation constantly recreates designs and shares pictures on her Instagram account. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Chahatt, on the other hand, is a television performer who has been in a number of shows, such as Kumkum, Qubool Hai and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Chahatt Khanna V/s Urfi Javed’s War of Words

On Saturday, Chahatt posted a photo of Urfi and a caption to her Instagram Story that read, "Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It's easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom."

Urfi Javed quickly responded via her Instagram story and said, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?”

Urfi called out the actor with Chahatt’s backless picture and wrote, “So you’re allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see ? Social media pe toh asli log Nahi hote na? You are jealous my love and also you are a bully. I feel sad for your daughter. What kind of mother they have. Sh*t,” she wrote. Uorfi also wrote, “At least I earn my own money not living off my 2 ex-husbands alimony! @chahattkhanna I ain’t coming to you judging how you love your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol.”

Watch this space for more updates on Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna’s ongoing battle!