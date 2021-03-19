Prominent radio storyteller Sudhanshu Rai, who is popular for his mystery, thriller and detective stories and recently concluded the first season of his storytelling show on one of the country’s leading FM radio channels is all set to launch his next venture, a horror comedy short film titled Chaipatti. Sudhanshu is making his directorial and acting debut with the short film, produced under the banner of Saints Art and Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai. The trailer released on Wednesday looks spooky as well as hilarious and is being loved by the audience.

The 30-second trailer gives an amazing glimpse of Sudhanshu and his friends – essayed by Abhishek Sonpaliya and Shobhit Sujay – who are trying to call a ghost. Another element of the thrill is added by the voice of the actress Priyanka Sarkar, whose look would be unveiled with the release of the short film.

Watch the trailer here:

