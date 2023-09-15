Home

Shah Rukh Khan first appeared as the coach of an underdog women’s hockey team on the big screen on August 10, 2007, in Chak De! India. The sports drama saw actor Vidya Malavade essay the role of captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, Vidya Sharma. She went on to become a household name after the movie. Vidya then gave heart-winning performances in series like ‘Abhay 3‘ and ‘Mismatched.’ Speaking to India.com, the actor raved about SRK and what a gentleman he was on the sets. She also made a shocking revelation about the first reviews of the movie and how Yash Raj was taken aback by them.

16 years later, Vidya Malavade revealed how people questioned SRK about choosing this particular film when the initial reviews poured in. She said, “I just saw first-day first show and there were barely 20-30 people in the theatre because when the promos had released, everybody was like yeh kya hai, what is Yash Raj doing, Shah Rukh Khan is doing this film with these girls, who are all ‘kaali kaali ladkiyan,’ they look like mines and all. I remember that sentence so well (sic).”

Vidya goes on, “Even Yash Raj was taken aback a little, saying that they’ll change their strategy. They wanted to introduce the girls before the film release but then they decided that the promotions were all gonna be all about SRK (sic).” However, the entire team took a deep sigh after the raving reviews. Vidya Malavade said that she couldn’t see a single show after the screening because everything was so houseful. Chak De! India became one of Bollywood’s most recognizable sports movies. The sports drama received several honours, including the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Vidya Malavade also spoke about her Netflix series ‘Mismatched‘ season 3 and how their dates have been locked. She will also be seen in Sachin Gupta’s short film ‘Mahamrityunjay.’ The film is a heartwarming tale that showcases the enduring strength of familial ties and the capacity of the human heart to overcome even the most challenging obstacles.

