Chakda 'Xpress!: Anushka Sharma Begins Shooting The Last Schedule of Her Sports Biopic

Chakda ‘Xpress!: Anushka Sharma is leaving no stones unturned for her Jhulan Goawami biopic. The actor is all geared up as she recently began the last schedule of Chakda ‘Xpress! in Mumbai. Anushka portrays the character of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. The actor has undergone rigorous training and even practiced at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. A senior trade source revealed, “Yes, it is true that Anushka has started shooting the last schedule of Chakda ‘Xpress!. She has been shooting non-stop for Chakda ‘Xpress! for the past few months. As we all know that she has always strived to be a perfectionist and she has left no stones unturned for this film. Anushka has put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated fast bowler. She now has a grueling schedule in Mumbai.”

CHAKDA ‘XPRESS! BASED ON JHULAN GOSWAMI’S CRICKET JOURNEY

The hugely mounted Netflix Film, which is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka has around three Rs 300 Crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju – under her belt. The actor plans to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country.

