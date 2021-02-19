Chakra Twitter Review: The MS Anandhan directorial Chakra released today in theatres i.e. February 19, 2021. The film stars Vishal and Regina Cassandra in the lead role and has been garnering positive reviews, thanks to its cybersecurity theme, interval twists and performances by the actors. The Tamil movie goers call the film ‘blockbuster’. The film also features Robo Shankar, Manobala, KR Vijaya, Srushti Dange and Ravikanth, among others. The action-thriller is written by MS Anandan and is backed by Vishal under his production banner Vishal Film Factory. Notably, Chakra has also released in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu. Also Read - Chakra Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Chakra is based on a fearless protagonist Chandru (Vishal), an army man who unmasks the criminal. The story revolves around police officers, who are on a mission to take down a gang of hackers and robbers in Chennai. Social media is full of hashtags #Chakra as most of them have praised the film and a few have given mix response on social media. “Vijay shines in the action department well, But there are plenty of logical loopholes that we are unable to believe how an army officer can lead the investigation unit”. Also Read - War Song Ghungroo Out: Vaani Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan's Sizzling Chemistry Sets Dance Floor on Fire

#Chakra 👌👌👌 a solid grip-full investigation track with no distraction’s.

Great 👏👏👏 to the director

A must Watch for its content delivered. Bgm nd RR theri 🔥 yuvan#ChakraReview — Sree Balaje (@SreeBalaje) February 19, 2021

Chakra has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram among many others. The film is available for free HD download on the piracy sites. Piracy can harm the box-office collection of Chakra.