Home

Entertainment

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Ananya Panday, Lakshya starrer sees massive growth on its second day, total collection reaches upto Rs...

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Ananya Panday, Lakshya starrer sees massive growth on its second day, total collection reaches upto Rs…

The Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer continues its theatrical run with a noticeable jump in numbers on day two. Early trends suggest better footfall in evening shows as word of mouth begins to support the film’s performance across cities.

Chand Mera Dil box office (PC: Twitter)

Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, continues its theatrical run with a slight but important rise in numbers on its second day. The romantic drama had a quiet start at the box office but managed to pick up pace on Saturday as more viewers showed up in cinemas. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film has been drawing attention for its youthful casting and modern love story setup. Although the opening was below expectations, the second day offered some relief with improved collections and better audience turnout in selected centres. The weekend performance is now expected to play a key role in deciding the film’s overall direction at the box office.

How much did Chand Mera Dil earn on day 2?

As per Sacnilk, on its second day, the film collected around Rs 3.65 crore net in India. This came after an opening day collection of Rs 3 crore which means the film saw a growth of nearly 21.7 percent on Saturday. With this rise the total India net collection now stands at Rs 6.65 crore while the India gross has reached around Rs 7.89 crore.

The film performed better in multiplex centres compared to mass circuits, where footfall remained relatively low. Urban audiences showed more interest which helped the film improve its overall numbers slightly. However the performance is still dependent on how it holds during the weekend.

Also read: Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Lakshya-Ananya Panday’s film fails to create strong impact on its opening day, earns Rs…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How strong was Chand Mera Dil theatre occupancy on day 2?

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 18.79 percent across 4,884 shows. Morning occupancy remained low at 7.46 percent which showed a slow start to the day. Afternoon shows improved to 23.38 percent while evening occupancy stood at 20.54 percent. Night shows performed slightly better at 23.77 percent indicating that more audiences preferred late screenings. The gradual rise through the day suggests improving interest but overall turnout remained limited.

What is the overseas performance of Chand Mera Dil?

The Vivek Soni directorial also saw modest movement in international markets. On Day 2 it collected around Rs 50 lakh overseas which took the total overseas gross to Rs 80 lakh. With combined earnings the worldwide gross now stands at around Rs 8.69 crore after two days.

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil Trailer: Netizens react to Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s film portraying passionate yet toxic romance

Can Chand Mera Dil sustain weekend growth?

The coming Sunday is very important for the film as trade experts expect a stronger jump to balance the slow start. If the film manages a good weekend it may stabilize its position but weak growth could make weekday performance challenging. The estimated budget of around Rs 40 crore means the film will need consistent numbers to stay in safe territory.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.