  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Chand Mera Dil Twitter Review: Netizens criticise Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Pandays romantic drama, ask Kya zarurat thi…

Chand Mera Dil Twitter Review: Netizens criticise Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama, ask ‘Kya zarurat thi…’

Chand Mera Dil Twitter Review: Karan Johar's film starring Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday have got mixed reviews. Check reactions here!

Published date india.com Published: May 22, 2026 2:00 PM IST
email india.com By Kritika Vaid email india.com twitter india.com
Chand Mera Dil review, Ananya Panday movie review, Lakshya performance, romantic Bollywood film, emotional love story, Chand Mera Dil public reaction, Bollywood romance drama, Ananya Panday best performance
Chand Mera Dil X Review (PC- Instagram)

Karan Johar’s latest film Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday, released in theatres today, May 22. The romantic drama had been making headlines due to its censorship issue with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and also received a last-minute runtime update before release. Now that the first-day first-show screenings are over, audiences have started sharing their reactions online. Early responses suggest that many viewers are enjoying the film, while a section of the audience feels disappointed. Marking their first on-screen pairing, Lakshya and Ananya present a modern love story that explores today’s relationships, trust issues, and emotional realities. Here’s a look at how people are reacting to Chand Mera Dil.

Chand Mera Dil’s Public Review on Twitter

Public reactions to Chand Mera Dil have been mixed ever since the first-day first-show ended. While many viewers praised the film’s emotional storytelling, music, and performances, a section of the audience felt the romantic drama did not fully meet expectations. One user wrote, “Chand Mera Dil fools you early. It starts as a standard love story, then flips the script after 30 minutes. Director Vivek Soni packs warmth, tenderness, and real tension with no rush — just a gradual build-up.”

Another viewer praised Ananya Panday’s performance and said, “#AnanyaPanday levels up again post #KesariChapter2 — mature, restrained, zero overacting.” A cinema lover who watched the first-day first-show called the film a “heartfelt musical romance” and especially appreciated Lakshya Lalwani’s performance. The viewer praised the actor’s charm and vulnerability and also lauded Vivek Soni’s sincere direction. The film’s music was also highlighted as one of its strongest aspects.

However, not all viewers were equally impressed, with some social media users feeling that the film’s pace and emotional depth could have been better. Despite the divided opinions, Chand Mera Dil has managed to spark conversation online with its modern take on love and relationships.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.