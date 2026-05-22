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Chand Mera Dil Twitter Review: Netizens criticise Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Pandays romantic drama, ask Kya zarurat thi…

Chand Mera Dil Twitter Review: Netizens criticise Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama, ask ‘Kya zarurat thi…’

Chand Mera Dil Twitter Review: Karan Johar's film starring Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday have got mixed reviews. Check reactions here!

Chand Mera Dil X Review (PC- Instagram)

Karan Johar’s latest film Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday, released in theatres today, May 22. The romantic drama had been making headlines due to its censorship issue with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and also received a last-minute runtime update before release. Now that the first-day first-show screenings are over, audiences have started sharing their reactions online. Early responses suggest that many viewers are enjoying the film, while a section of the audience feels disappointed. Marking their first on-screen pairing, Lakshya and Ananya present a modern love story that explores today’s relationships, trust issues, and emotional realities. Here’s a look at how people are reacting to Chand Mera Dil.

Chand Mera Dil’s Public Review on Twitter

Public reactions to Chand Mera Dil have been mixed ever since the first-day first-show ended. While many viewers praised the film’s emotional storytelling, music, and performances, a section of the audience felt the romantic drama did not fully meet expectations. One user wrote, “Chand Mera Dil fools you early. It starts as a standard love story, then flips the script after 30 minutes. Director Vivek Soni packs warmth, tenderness, and real tension with no rush — just a gradual build-up.”

Another viewer praised Ananya Panday’s performance and said, “#AnanyaPanday levels up again post #KesariChapter2 — mature, restrained, zero overacting.” A cinema lover who watched the first-day first-show called the film a “heartfelt musical romance” and especially appreciated Lakshya Lalwani’s performance. The viewer praised the actor’s charm and vulnerability and also lauded Vivek Soni’s sincere direction. The film’s music was also highlighted as one of its strongest aspects.

However, not all viewers were equally impressed, with some social media users feeling that the film’s pace and emotional depth could have been better. Despite the divided opinions, Chand Mera Dil has managed to spark conversation online with its modern take on love and relationships.

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Final Word : A breezy one-time watch filled with genuine fun, light-hearted moments, and soulful songs — a perfect pick for this scorching summer.@DharmaMovies #Review #ChandMeraDil — Abhishek Jaiswal (@abhi_jais7605) May 22, 2026

#ChandMeraDil is a beautifully crafted romantic drama with intense emotions,heartfelt stortelling & soulful vibes! @ananyapandayy Your flawless act,screen presence & emotional depth elevate it greatly. Chandni’s portrayal is immaculate & impactful,your best performance till date! pic.twitter.com/SAigzGkCVy — Abhi (@Iam_Abhi3) May 22, 2026

It was a good decision to slash the prices to 149, 199

Vrna ye movie shyd koi dekhne aata hi nahi #ChandMeraDil #Lakshya #AnanyaPandey #DharmaProductions #ChandMeraDilareview pic.twitter.com/Y6ycl4XcVf — That Cranky Guy (@thatcranky_guy) May 22, 2026

#ChandMeraDil is so obsessed with aesthetics and soft lights that it forgets to make its heartbreak feel real. Ananya Panday and Lakshya try hard, but the confusing screenplay and overenthusiastic crew do them no good. Review:https://t.co/Yi0gm1kMNI — Tusshar Sasi (@FilmySasi) May 22, 2026

#ChandMeraDil explores some interesting and relevant themes but my god…is it the most weirdly shot Hindi film I have seen in years The omnipresent nature of the sun, the lens flares, the odd & consistent cutaways in between dialogues. So disorienting! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 22, 2026

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