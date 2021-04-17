A never-seen-before fan-made episode of FRIENDS is trending on YouTube that shows everyone’s beloved character Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, dying in a road accident. It’s basically a juxtaposition of some of the most thoughtfully chosen scenes together to make the fans think ‘what if Chandler had died’ in FRIENDS. Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Walks on Thin Ice, What Happens Next Will Make You LOL

The episode shows Monica and Joey resorting to drugs and alcohol and then falling for each other after Chandler passes away. This makes Chandler's spirit quite angry in heaven and he starts to do some spooky things to make all his friends realise that he hasn't really gone away. Rachel, Monica, Ross, Joey, and Phoebe then use a paranormal trick to call his spirit back for sometime and when Chandler comes back, he shows everyone a DVD that makes them realise how they have been behaving differently in his absence. They all feel sorry and share their moments with Chandler.

The last scene of the episode in which Chandler goes back to heaven waving goodbye while all his friends look up to him through the glass window – is emotional and will make any FRIENDS' fan think 'what if Chandler had actually died'.

None of the FRIENDS’ main characters was ever made to die in the entire series – not even the recurrent characters like Janice, Richard, Gunther, or David. Joey’s talent manager Estelle Leonard is the only character from the supporting cast who passes away in a scene. It’s unfortunate for the FRIENDS’ fans to imagine a scenario in which one of the group’s members passes away. This fan-made episode just makes us thank the writers who never thought of introducing such a heartbreaking twist to the plot.

Seeing Joey and Chandler living apart in separate flats was heartbreaking enough! Isn’t it?