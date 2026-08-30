Chandrachur Singh files FIR against aunt, cousins over alleged forged grandfather’s will

Actor Chandrachur Singh has found himself involved in a family property dispute that has now reached the police. The Josh actor has filed an FIR against his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others, alleging that his grandfather’s will was forged and used to deprive his late father, Captain Baldev Singh, of his share in the family inheritance. The case concerns ancestral property in and around Aligarh and an alleged document dating back to 1997. The allegations are serious, but they are yet to be established. Police have registered the case and started an investigation into the matter.
According to Chandrachur’s complaint, his grandfather Thakur Harender Pal Singh was critically ill in 1997 and was allegedly not in a condition to sign legal documents. The actor has claimed that his grandfather’s signature was forged on the disputed will during this period, according to a PTI report.
Chandrachur has further alleged that his uncle Ganga Singh and other family members were involved in the alleged forgery. He claims the will ultimately deprived his father, Captain Baldev Singh, of his rightful share in the family estate.
The actor has also said that his father was not in Aligarh when the will was allegedly executed. According to reports, Chandrachur told reporters that he had collected evidence to support his allegations and recorded his statement with the police after filing the FIR. The complaint was filed at Rorawar police station in Aligarh.
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