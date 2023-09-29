Home

Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Gets Thumbs Up, Opens at Rs 7.50 Crore But is That Enough? Check Detailed Report

Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 detailed report: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's film opens to a decent number but collects lower than Fukrey 3. Here's why the film needs to pick up in the weekend.

Chandramukhi 2 opening day Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2 has got just the right kind of push on its opening day. The film which hit the screens on Thursday opened at a decent number despite clashing with The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3. The sequel to the 2005 successful film ‘Chandramukhi‘, the P Vasu directorial benefitted from the recall value of the franchise. The horror comedy genre usually finds a decent share of audience in theatres and Chandramukhi 2 has gained from the same.

On its first day, the film collected around Rs 7.50 crore nett in India. Starring Kangana as the titular lead, it saw growth towards the evening shows and is expected to maintain the same pace in the coming days. Chandramukhi 2 is likely to benefit from the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend ahead, especially in the South where no other biggie has been released this Friday. The film is expected to wrap its first weekend between Rs 33-37 crore nett which will be a satisfactory figure before it enters its first week at the Box Office.

Chandramukhi 2 vs The Vaccine War vs Fukrey 3 – Opening Day Box Office

The first-day collection of Chandramukhi 2 is better than The Vaccine War which has collected Rs 1.50 crore nett on its opening day. Fukrey 3, however, earned better than the rest of the two films and managed to rake in a total of Rs 8.50 crore nett on the opening day. All three films are now likely to show growth in the long weekend. However, it is all about the good word-of-mouth from here to help these films move beyond average performance at the Box Office.

For Kangana, Chandramukhi 2 is important as her last few films didn’t even register a decent run at the Box Office. She has got ‘Tejas‘ and ‘Emergency‘ in the pipeline next and Chandramukhi 2 will be giving the required push to her screen presence now. What are your thoughts about the film? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Chandramukhi 2!

