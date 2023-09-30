Home

Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Faces a Drop on 2nd Day, Is That a Problem? Check The Detailed Report

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2 detailed report: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's film has seen a major drop on its second day but does that mean it has hit rock bottom. Here's our full analysis.

Chandramukhi 2 second day box office collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 is enjoying a decent run at the Box Office. The Raghava Lawrence starrer has entered the long weekend and it is expected to gain some major business before it enters the first week at the ticket window. After opening on a good total of Rs 8.2 crore nett, the film saw a drop on its second day. In fact, it seems like the numbers on day 2 have been slashed to half of what it collected on its opening day. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, Chandramukhi 2 has collected a nett figure of Rs 4.50 crore on day 2 which is half of what it collected on day 1. The two-day total of the film now stands at Rs 12.75 crore – not a bad number but the collection on the second day shouldn’t have dropped so drastically.

Chandramukhi 2 is the only prominent Tamil film to have released this week which will eventually help it at the Box Office during the long weekend. The film is enjoying a successful legacy of horror comedy and Kangana‘s performance has received a thumbs up from the audience – two factors that can work in favour of the film from here.

Check The Two-Day Box Office Breakup of Chandramukhi 2 – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursday) Rs 8.25 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 4.50 crore (early estimates):

Total: Rs 12.75 crore

On the opening day, the maximum numbers were contributed from its Tamil version. Out of Rs 8.25 crore on day 1, Rs 5.58 crore came from the Tamil Box Office while Telugu contributed Rs 2.5 crore and Hindi remained negligible at Rs 0.75 crore. The collections on the second day have dropped majorly from the Tamil markets which is a cause of worry. Hindi is not expected to gain much considering Jawan fever is still on and the weekend is stuffed with two Hindi releases – Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War. If the collections don’t improve on Saturday for Chandramukhi 2, the weekend won’t be able to do any magic for the film and it will go on to become a complete dud at the Box Office.

Saturday collection is crucial for the film. What are your expectations with it now? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Chandramukhi 2!

