Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Continues Its Decent Run, Nears Rs 20 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3 detailed report: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence are looking at an average first extended weekened at the ticket window. Here's the full analysis.

Chandramukhi 2 first Saturday box office collection detailed report

Chandramukhi 2 first Saturday Box Office collection: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence’s film Chandramukhi 2 has entered into the long weekend with decent figures. The Tamil film saw an average first Saturday after collections dropped on Friday. The film is expected to show more growth on Sunday and Monday after which it will only be about sheer word-of-mouth if it sustains throughout the week. Chandramukhi 2 stands at around Rs 17.60 crore nett collection after three days at the Box Office.

The P Vasu directorial is enjoying full domination in its home state in the absence of any new release. However, Jawan continues to remain the first choice for viewers all over the country. Chandramukhi 2 has attracted the audience to the theatres but the reviews are pretty mixed to drag huge crowds to the screens.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Chandramukhi 2 After 3 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 8.25 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 4.35 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 5 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs Rs 17.60 crore

The Tamil film has benefitted the most from its franchise’s recall value. It’s a horror comedy and Kangana has got a newfound popularity in the state after Thalaivii. Moreover, no Hindi language film released this week has been able to gauge the audience’s interest so far. Chandramukhi 2 remains the best option for the audience for the long weekend. The Sunday collections of the film should show some legit growth and with the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Monday, Chandramukhi 2 is looking at the first weekend of around Rs 32-35 crore which wouldn’t be a bad number.

Fukrey 3 continues to dominate the market in the North after Jawan while The Vaccine War, which was also released this week, has emerged as a total dud. What are your expectations with Chandramukhi 2 now? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!

