Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Drops Significantly After Gandhi Jayanti, Can it Collect Rs 50 Crore? Check Detailed Report

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection first Tuesday detailed report: Kangana Ranaut's film with Raghava Lawrence seems to be fizzling out. Will it be able to collected at least Rs 50 crore? Check the full analysis here.

Chandramukhi 2 Tuesday box office collection detailed report

Chandramukhi 2 Tuesday box office collection: Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Chandramukhi 2 has fizzled off on its sixth day at the Box Office. The film began on an average note and was expected to benefit from the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend. However, it didn’t earn as much as it should have during the first weekend, raking in a total of Rs 29 crore nett by the end of Monday (Gandhi Jayanti holiday). On its first working day – Tuesday, it dropped further and managed to only rake in around Rs 2 crore, taking the total collection of six days to Rs 31 crore nett.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Chandramukhi 2 stars Kangana in the titular role. However, something about the film hasn’t worked for the audience. Even for the fans of horror comedies, the film didn’t fall on par with the expectations. At this pace, it will be difficult for the film to reach the benchmark of Rs 50 crore nett.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Chandramukhi 2 Afer 6 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 8.25 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 435 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 5.05 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 6.8 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 4.55 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 2 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 31.00 crore

Chandramukhi 2 has got a good 15 days to add more moolah before Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo hits the screens on October 19 and changes the game for the Tamil film industry. There is a lot of buzz around the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial and it is expected to set the Box Office on fire this month. With no other big release before that, Chandramukhi 2 would have enjoyed a fabulous window to earn if it was performing well already.

Meanwhile, Fukrey 3, which was released on the same day, is earning good money at the Box Office in the Hindi belt. The film has collected Rs 60 crore nett so far and has begun its journey towards the Rs 100 crore club.

Kangana has now got Emergency and Tejas as the big releases this year. Both these films have to perform well at the Box Office to ensure the actor’s legit Box Office presence. Her acting skills have got no competition but it’s important for these films to do good at the ticket window to establish her pull at the big screen. What are your thoughts about Chandramukhi 2‘s lifetime collection? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Chandramukhi 2!

