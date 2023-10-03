Top Recommended Stories

Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Crosses Rs 31 Crore, to See Major Dip on Tuesday

Published: October 3, 2023 1:09 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence’s film Chandramukhi 2 has entered into the long weekend with decent figures. The Tamil film saw an average first Sunday, Monday, and will witness the lowest on Tuesday. Helmed by P Vasu, the film has been going steady at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Chandramukhi 2 earned over Rs 28 crore in India so far. Tuesday’s prediction shows Kangana’s film will cross Rs 31 crore.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Chandramukhi 2 – Nett Collection (sacnilk.com):

  • Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 8.25 crore
  • Day 2 (Friday): Rs 4.35 crore
  • Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 5.05 crore
  • Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 6.08 crore
  • Day 5 (Monday): Rs 4.43 crore
  • Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 2 crore – Prediction

Total: Rs 31.38 crore

Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 has benefitted the most from its franchise’s recall value. It’s a horror comedy and Kangana has got a newfound popularity in the state after Thalaivii. Moreover, no Hindi language film released this week has been able to gauge the audience’s interest so far. Chandramukhi 2 could have remained the best option for the audience for the long weekend, but the sad part was there were very less shows of Chandramukhi 2 in Hindi.

