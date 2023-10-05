Home

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection first week detailed report: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer manages to crawl through the first week but can it work beyond this weekend? Here's the full analysis.

Chandramukhi 2 first week box office collection detailed report

Chandramukhi 2 first week box office collection: Seems like Kangana Ranaut will have to wait some more to re-establish her presence at the Box Office. The actor’s latest offering – Chandramukhi 2 – has not performed as expected and is showing a drop in collections every day. The Raghava Lawrence starrer has managed to benefit from the franchise’s recall value but that isn’t enough for it to become a hit at the ticket window. After its one week’s run, Chandramukhi 2 has collected around Rs 32.95 crore nett in India and it’s an average figure.

The film recorded its lowest day on Wednesday and earned around Rs 1.90 crore (early estimates), taking the seven total to cross Rs 30 crore nett at the Box Office. It was expected to at least cross the benchmark of Rs 50 crore by the end of its first week. With two more films releasing this week now, it will be difficult for Chandramukhi 2 to stay up in the market. Or is it too soon to say that?

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Chandramukhi 2 After One Week – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 8.25 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 4.35 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 5.05 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 6.8 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 4.55 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 2.05 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday): Rs 1.90 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 32.95 crore

After Chandramukhi 2, Kangana has got two films in the pipeline this year. Tejas and Emergency will be hitting the screens later this year and if the word-of-mouth is positive around these films, then it will drive the actor’s Box Office hold to a new level.

Meanwhile, Thank You For Coming and Mission Raniganj will be hitting the screens this week. While none of these movies have got enough buzz in the South market, it will be interesting to see how Chandramukhi 2 holds up in the coming weekend. Its performance during the second weekend will make it easier to predict its lifetime Box Office. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Chandramukhi 2!

