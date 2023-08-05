Home

Chandramukhi 2 First Look: Kangana Ranaut’s Regal Look From Psychological-Horror-Dramedy Unveiled by Makers

Chandramukhi 2 First Look: Kangana Ranaut's regal look from the upcoming psychological-horror-dramedy was recently unveiled by makers.

Chandramukhi 2 First Look: Chandramukhi 2 first look has finally been unveiled to the movie buffs who have been waiting for the Kangana Ranaut starrer psychological horror-dramedy since long. Kangana is all set to reprise the role played by Jyothika from the Rajnikanth starrer 2005 horror comedy. Chandramukhi was itself a remake of Mohanlal’s 1993 epic- psychological-horror film Manichitrathazhu. Therefore, the stakes are high not just in term of commercial success but also acting prowess this time. Since, Kangana is a four-time national award winner, there are bound to be comparisons with Jyothika and Shobana from Manichitrathazhu. It will also be interesting to witness P Vasu’s take on the iconic story especially when its Hindi remake Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and its sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu were blockbusters.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL FIRST LOOK FROM CHANDRAMUKHI 2:

CHANDRAMUKHI 2 MAKERS UNVEIL KANGANA RANAUT’S MESMERISING LOOK FROM THE FILM

While unveiling Kangana’s look from Chandramukhi 2, Lyca Productions, took top their social media handles and wrote, “The beauty ✨ & the pose 😌 that effortlessly steals our attention! 🤩 Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi 👑💃 from #Chandramukhi2 🗝️Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! 🤗.” Kangana reshared the post on her Instagram handle as well.

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The actor is also the producer and director, apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She will also be seen in India’s first aerial action-thriller Tejas where she plays an Air-Force pilot Tejas Gill. Kangana will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

