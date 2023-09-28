Home

Chandramukhi 2 HD Available For Free Full HD Movies Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Chandramukhi 2 Leaked Online For Free Download: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy film has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the box office numbers.

Chandramukhi 2 Full Movie in HD Leaked Information: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence‘s horror comedy film Chandramukhi 2 has hit the screens today, September 28. The Tamil film is one of the most anticipated films in the franchise and has created a lot of hype around it. Chandramukhi 2 is an out-an-out commercial entertainer, riding on the success of the previous films in the franchise. The first original Chandramukhi film was also later adapted in Hindi and was titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film has been getting fair reviews from the audience and the critics. Social media is full of people talking about the film after watching the first day first show. Directed by P Vasu and produced by Subaskaran, Chandramukhi 2 is a happy, smart horror comedy. However, there is sad news for the makers of Chandramukhi 2 as the film has been leaked online in HD quality to download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence have once again proved that their versatility knows no bounds. Joining them in the film are Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Subiksha, Vadivelu, Srshti Dange, Ravi Maria, Suresh Chandra Menon, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh, Sathyaraj, Aasthmika and Raadhika Sarathkumar

List of Sites Where Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2 Movie Has Been Leaked:

Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites where Mark Antony has been leaked.

Chandramukhi 2 Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

