Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Brutally Trolled For Her Bharatanatyam Dance In Chandramukhi 2’s ‘Swagathaanjali’ Song

Kangana Ranaut Brutally Trolled For Her Bharatanatyam Dance In Chandramukhi 2’s ‘Swagathaanjali’ Song

The makers dropped the first single, ‘Swagathaanjali’ from the film. But surprisingly, while many appreciated composer MM Keeravaani for the classical tune, others trolled and dropped memes on the actress for her Bharatanatyam performance in this song.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 is a horror-comedy movie. (Image Credits: Instagram)

A name that needs no introduction, Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing the limelight ever since the first look of her Tamil film, Chandramukhi 2, was unveiled. Unwrapping a new update, the makers of the film today launched the first song ‘Swagathaanjali’. Composed by Oscar and Golden Globe winner MM Keeravani, the song sees non-classical dancer Kangana breathing life into dance through Bharatanatyam. The song is all over social media but not for all good reasons. X (formerly known as Twitter) users have been trolling the actress for slaughtering the art.

Trending Now

Kangana Ranaut trolled for her Bharatanatyam Dance In ‘Swagathaanjali’

Ever since the teaser of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 was released, all eyes were waiting for the release of the song from the film. Now, the wait is over as the makers have dropped the first single, ‘Swagathaanjali’ from the film. But strangely, while many appreciated composer MM Keeravaani for the classical tune, others trolled and dropped memes on the actress for her Bharatanatyam performance.

A X user wrote, “Kangana Ranaut might be a good actor but definitely not a good dancer!”

kangana ranaut might be a good actor but definitely not a good dancer! I mean wtf is this 💀pic.twitter.com/cOb6Ry93gW — amruta 😁❤ (@amrutashravan) August 13, 2023

An individual posted a picture and wrote, “With almost 17 years of classical dance training, me watching that clip of Kangana from Chandramukhi 2.”

Me, with almost 17 years of classical dance training, watching that clip of Kangana from Chandramukhi 2 : pic.twitter.com/p5aU0rbtAQ — maragathavalli alias maggi (@sulaimanisnob) August 13, 2023

“Jyotika might not be a trained dancer but she was so much better than whatever Kangana is trying to do,” a tweet read.

Jyotika might not be a trained dancer but she was so much better than whatever Kangana is trying to do https://t.co/b0HGhpC1r5 — ixa (@stfuixalmao) August 13, 2023

Fans defending Kangana

The song and Kangana’s dance have got mixed reactions. While some trolled the actress for slaughtering the artform, many of Kangana fans cannot stop gushing over her performance. They backed her saying that she looks stunning in the film.

A fan stated, “Everyone knows dancing is not her forte and still she will be out selling whatever this is lmao.”

only on twitter will fans of actors who struggle to give half a decent performance their whole life have the nerve to come for THE kangana ranaut… everyone knows dancing is not her forte and yet still she will be out selling whatever this is lmao https://t.co/1JNXsAMI1I pic.twitter.com/q2Sdr3cG4H — 𝖓𝖆𝖛𝖎 (@NaviKRStan) August 13, 2023

“Omg #KanganaRanaut mam performance nailed it. No one can beat her performance level. That’s why she is queen of Hindi cinema world. Big round of applause for #chandramukhi2 team,” another account remarked.

Omg #KanganaRanaut mam performance nailed it. No one can beat her performance level(after sridevi gi, Rekha gi, Madhuri gi, Madhubala gi) thats why she is queen of Hindi cinema world. big round of applause for #chandramukhi2 team 🥰https://t.co/0pBCIubRbH — Ahaan hoque🇮🇳 (@ahaanenzaofcl) August 13, 2023

An individual wrote, “Omg! she is fire. Her every move, facial expression is commendable. I am just thinking, she once said, ‘Dance is not my zone’. #kangana is pure talent and @mmkeeravaani melodious song is total goosebumps. #Chandramukhi2 #KanganaRanaut #raghavalawrence.”

Omg… she is 💥… her every moves, facial expression are commendable… i am just thinking once upon time she said..'dance is not my zone🙂 '… #kangana is pure talent ..and @mmkeeravaani melodious song..Total goosebumps ❤️💥#Chandramukhi2 #KanganaRanaut #raghavalawrence https://t.co/l2iw7TCQZX — criticism (@M0vieBubbles) August 11, 2023

One of the accounts mentioned, “I do feels it’s a rebirth of @KanganaTeam as a Dancer. Thanks to the South industry with thalaivi and now #Chandramukhi2. She got the Dancing. And she should now stop saying, I don’t feel for dancing girl u did best.”

I do feels it's rebirth of @KanganaTeam as a Dancer. Thanks to the South industry 🙏 with thalaivi and now #Chandramukhi2 She got the Dancing. And she should now stop saying, I don't feel for dancing 💃 girl u did best ❤pic.twitter.com/Y7FlHp4zca — Swapnil (@Swapnil2619) August 11, 2023

About Chandramukhi 2

Written and directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a horror-comedy movie. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit film, starring Rajinikanth, Prabhu and Jyotika in key roles. However, in the second installment, Kangana Ranaut will be seen as the tormented ghost, and Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja, which was previously played by Rajnikanth.

Watch the song below:

Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Works

Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s professional commitments, after P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2, fans will see the Queen actress in Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas as an Indian Air Force pilot. Post this, she has her first solo-directorial film Emergency in her kitty. For the unversed, Kangana will be essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

Attachments area

Preview YouTube video Chandramukhi 2 (Tamil) – Swagathaanjali Lyric | Ragava, Kangana Ranaut | P Vasu | M.M. Keeravaani

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES