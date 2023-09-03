Home

Entertainment

Chandramukhi 2 Trailer: Kangana Ranaut-Raghav Lawrence Star in Fierce Epic Horror-Comedy – Watch

Chandramukhi 2 Trailer: Kangana Ranaut-Raghav Lawrence Star in Fierce Epic Horror-Comedy – Watch

Chandramukhi 2 Trailer: Kangana Ranaut-Raghav Lawrence's fierce epic horror-comedy is all about mystery, grandeur, high-octane action and VFX.

Chandramukhi 2 Trailer: Kangana Ranaut-Raghav Lawrence Star in Fierce Epic Horror-Comedy - Watch

Chandramukhi 2 Trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s most-awaited trailer Chandramukhi 2 has been released. The P Vasu directorial is a sequel to his 2005 horror-comedy starring Rajnikanth, Jyothika and Nayanthara in crucial roles. Chandramukhi 2 features Raghav Lawrence and Kangana in pivotal roles. The first look of Kangana and Raghav released few weeks ago had already created a lot of buzz about the film. The trailer showcases a mysterious house where the caretakers narrate the story of a dancer in the royal court of Vettaiyan Raja. The musical epic horror-comedy links past events with present. The first installment Chandramukhi has already been remade in Bollywood as Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was a smash hit. Its sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022.

Trending Now

WATCH CHANDRAMUKHI 2 TRAILER STARRING KANGANA RANAUT AND RAGHAV LAWRENCE:

You may like to read

KANGANA RANAUT PLAYS ROYAL DANCER IN CHANDRAMUKHI 2

The promo begins with a joint family coming to stay at a mansion in order to resolve a problem. The caretaker warns them against going near to the South block of the mansion which is the residence of the royal courtesan Chandramukhi. Chandramukhi 2 is a 200-year-old saga about a king named Vettaiyan Raja played by Raghav and the dancer at his court, known as Chandramukhi essayed by Kangana. Raghav plays a dual role in the movie as his character is a modern day carefree person as well as a King from medieval times. There are many high-octane action sequences and VFX scenes which give the film a larger-than-life look. RRR’s Naatu Naatu fame Academy Award winner MM Keeravani has composed the music of Chandramukhi 2. Kangana has also learnt Bharatnatyam from a classical dance mentor as she plays a royal dancer in the P Vasu directorial.

KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL LOOK FROM CHANDRAMUKHI 2 IS WINNING THE INTERNET:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The actor is also the producer and director, apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She will also be seen in India’s first aerial action-thriller Tejas where she plays an Air-Force pilot Tejas Gill. Kangana will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES