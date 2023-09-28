Home

Chandramukhi 2 movie review: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy film has been released on September 28 and netizens are going crazy on first day, first show. Check reactions here.

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Review: Chandramukhi 2 is a horror-comedy starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence. The film has hit the screens today, September 28. After the success of Jawan (Tamil), Jailer, PS 2, Varisu and Thunivu, the Tamil industry is back again with Chandramukhi 2 directed by P. Vasu. The first day-first show is out already and moviegoers and critics have started sharing the reviews on Chandramukhi 2. Apart from the storyline, the Tamil audience is loving the performance of Kangana Ranaut.

There are a lot of netizens who are in the middle of the movie and sharing their reviews on Chandramukhi 2 post-interval. A user wrote, “#Chandramukhi2 works on all levels it is a family entertainer with amazing music set pieces and BGM the mix of horror and comedy works well #KanganaRanaut is outstanding and so is #ragava and the supporting characters. Mass Entertainment.” (.sic)

Another Twitter user wrote about Chandramukhi 2, “It’s an interval and till here #Chandramukhi2 is a perfect family film with the brilliant acting of #RaghavaLawrence. The first half has a strong hold. The pre are. Unexpected twist, Great surprise & treat awaiting for Kangana’s fans.” (.sic)

The time has finally arrived! You can now peek behind the Chandramukhi-2 door and unravel the mysteries surrounding it! Are you ready for the epic face-off? ️#Chandramukhi2 ️ is now at cinemas near you! ️️#PVasu @offl_Lawrence @KanganaTeam @mmkeeravaani… pic.twitter.com/GxgS7z93Hp — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 28, 2023

Check some more Twitter Reactions on Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2:

#chandramukhi2 1st half done… Interval time..!! so far good 1st half.#vadivelu sir comedy

Brilliant acting of #RaghavaLawrence#KanganaRanaut hasn’t entered yet#mahimanambiar cute

Interval twist is

BGM is good as per the plot..!!

Out and out complete family… pic.twitter.com/gai6ejsLiP — VishuVishteju (@cutestar1431) September 28, 2023

#Chandramukhi2FromSep28#Chandramukhi2 #Chandramukhi2Review

First half: Interesting plot with a couple of jump scares. Keeravani Sir Bgms but song’s

Interval block & twist #Kangana yet to enter. Lawrance did a cake walk. pic.twitter.com/BUtoqF0hmX — Dr.Sandeep Banavath (@Sandeep888577) September 28, 2023

Watch this space for more updates on Chandramukhi 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

