  Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Review: Tamil Audience Hails Kangana Ranaut's Performance in Horror-Comedy, Check Reactions

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Review: Tamil Audience Hails Kangana Ranaut’s Performance in Horror-Comedy, Check Reactions

Chandramukhi 2 movie review: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy film has been released on September 28 and netizens are going crazy on first day, first show. Check reactions here.

Updated: September 28, 2023 10:21 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Review: Chandramukhi 2 is a horror-comedy starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence. The film has hit the screens today, September 28. After the success of Jawan (Tamil), Jailer, PS 2, Varisu and Thunivu, the Tamil industry is back again with Chandramukhi 2 directed by P. Vasu. The first day-first show is out already and moviegoers and critics have started sharing the reviews on Chandramukhi 2. Apart from the storyline, the Tamil audience is loving the performance of Kangana Ranaut.

There are a lot of netizens who are in the middle of the movie and sharing their reviews on Chandramukhi 2 post-interval. A user wrote, “#Chandramukhi2 works on all levels it is a family entertainer with amazing music set pieces and BGM the mix of horror and comedy works well #KanganaRanaut is outstanding and so is #ragava and the supporting characters. Mass Entertainment.” (.sic)

Another Twitter user wrote about Chandramukhi 2, “It’s an interval and till here #Chandramukhi2 is a perfect family film with the brilliant acting of #RaghavaLawrence. The first half has a strong hold. The pre are. Unexpected twist, Great surprise & treat awaiting for Kangana’s fans.” (.sic)

Check some more Twitter Reactions on Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2:


Watch this space for more updates on Chandramukhi 2.

