Chandramukhi 2 vs Fukrey 3 vs The Vaccine War Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Estimates: Can Kangana Ranaut Beat All Others on Opening Day? Check Detailed Report

Can Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 win the opening day battle at the Box Office against Fukrey 2 and The Vaccine War. Check the detailed Box Office Collection Day 1 report here.

Box Office Update: Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2 has hit the screens today along with two other biggies. It’s a three-movie weekend in India and with Jawan and Gadar 2 already running in theatres, the audience has a lot to choose from. All three new releases this week are expected to perform fairly at the Box Office. While none of these films is likely to emerge as a gigantic entertainer at the ticket window, they will all have their equal share of popularity and earnings. Down South, Raghava Lawrence Chandramukhi 2 is getting mixed reviews. The film is the sequel to the successful horror-comedy ‘Chandramukhi‘ which was also made in Hindi as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. This time though, Kangana has joined the team in the titular role and the fans seem mighty impressed with her performance on social media.

The next in line, in terms of performances, is Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. The director is once again talking about uniting the nation and presenting a film about India’s glorious journey in making the COVID-19 vaccine. The Vaccine War has garnered positive reviews largely and the good word-of-mouth is expected to help the film pick up its pace at the Box Office. Fukrey 3, starring its iconic starcast, is another commercial film released this Thursday. It is also riding on a successful legacy. The film features Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in important roles and the audience seems impressed with all the comedy in the story. But, which film seems to be winning the opening day Box Office battle today?

Fukrey 3 to Outshine Chandramukhi 2 and The Vaccine War on Opening Day at Box Office

As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, all three films will be collecting in a single digit on their first day. Kangana‘s Chandramukhi 2 is likely to mint around Rs 5 crore nett on its opening day while The Vaccine War is expected to open even lower – at around Rs 2 crore nett. Fukrey 3 is expected to win the opening day business with the collection of Rs 8 crore. The weekend business for these films will begin tomorrow and it will all be about good word-of-mouth from here on.

Meanwhile, Jawan continues to remain the first choice for the audience even in its third week. The film has collected a total of Rs 576.23 crore nett after 21 days at the Box Office and the three new releases don’t seem to be impacting it much.

Which one do you prefer watching among the three new releases? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!

