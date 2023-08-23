Home

Chandrayaan 3: Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebrities are excited about Indian Space Research Organization's Moon Mission.

Chandrayaan 3: Chandrayaan 3 has united the whole nation as billions of hearts feel excitement about the historic moment in India’s moon mission. Vikram Lander has landed on the moon scirpting history for the nation as the world witnesses India’s rise in science and aerospace. Like very Indian, the B-town celebs are equally excited about India’s moon mission. From Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher to Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan and Adil Hussain have sent their best wishes to the successful moonlanding of Chandrayaan 3. For the unversed, Madhavan even portrayed Indian space scientist Nambi Narayanan in Rocketery: The Nambi Effect. The mission is historic for Indian aerospace scientists as India would become the fourth country to be soft-landing on the lunar surface, after US, China and Russia.

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS HAIL VIKRAM LANDER’S SUCCESSFUL LANDING:

A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2023

Hello World… We landed on the Moon. Big Congratulations to @isro Bravo! Bravo! pic.twitter.com/awgRZiKDHx — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS —- MARK MY WORDS . Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE .. on this spectacular success .. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD … congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch.… — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 23, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adil Hussain (@_adilhussain)

AMITABH BACHCHAN ROOTS FOR VIKRAM LANDER’S MOON LANDING

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about Chandrayaan 3 in the latest episode of KBC 13 and said, “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan-3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega. Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga. (In the evening, tomorrow, when the moon rises, our country’s footprints will be imprinted on the soil of the moon….Tomorrow, the moon of the stories of our childhood stories… will be within reach to our country.). Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desh ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai. (This achievement is a message for every citizen of this country that the country has taken a turn, now we also have to do something).”

