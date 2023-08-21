Home

Chandrayaan-3: Prakash Raj Says ‘Grow Up’ After Getting Slammed on Posting Joke

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 landing, Prakash Raj reacted to the trolls and slammed them for not letting a joke be a joke.

Chandrayaan-3 is two days away from its final destination, the moon. On August 23, the Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 3 is expected to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon. Some people took this achievement by posting how proud they feel to be Indians and veteran actor Prakash Raj on Sunday posted a hilarious post on the Indian Moon Mission. However, he faced a backlash on Twitter. Prakash Raj shared a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea. Sharing the picture, he wrote in his regional language which read, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.”

This tweet of Prakash Raj didn’t go well among the Twitteratis and they backlashed the actor. One of the users wrote, “South’s actor Prakash Raj is making a dirty joke of South’s scientist K Sivan wearing a lungi and the country’s achievement Chandrayaan 3. How you people of South can tolerate this???” Another tweeted, “What a shame u have become for just nothing . May god bless you with some wisdom sir.”

On Monday evening, Prakash Raj reacted to the trolls and slammed them for not letting a joke be a joke. He mentioned in his tweet, “Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking”.

Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking https://t.co/NFHkqJy532 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 21, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 underwent the second and final deboosting operation in the early hours of Sunday and is scheduled to land on the moon on August 23 (Wednesday) around 18:04 IST, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Sunday.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission marked a giant leap in its lunar quest as the ‘Vikram’ lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday, and subsequently underwent crucial deboosting maneuvers and descended to a slightly lower orbit.

