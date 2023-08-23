Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Chandrayaan 3: Prakash Raj Thanks ISRO on Successful Moon Landing, Internet Cracks up – Check Reactions
Chandrayaan 3: Prakash Raj recently thanked ISRO on successful moon landing while netizens cracked up funny jokes. - Check Reactions
Chandrayaan 3: Prakash Raj thanked ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and congratulated his fans and followers on India’s historic achievement. The actor expressed happiness on India becoming the first country on August 23, 2023 to land on South Pole of the moon. The actor took to his twitter handle and wrote, “PROUD MOMENT for INDIA and to Humankind.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Thank you #ISRO #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander and to everyone who contributed to make this happen .. may this guide us to Explore and Celebrate the mystery of our UNIVERSE .. #justasking.” A few days back Prakash was accused of mocking India’s scientists and the Chandrayaan Mission. However, after his recent tweet, netizens came up with funny memes and jokes.
Trending Now
NETIZENS REACT TO PRAKASH RAJ’S TWEET ON CHANDRYAAN 3 SUCCESSFUL LANDING:
Aaj raat pic.twitter.com/0rk6flQrGP
— Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes,🇮🇳 (@memenist_) August 23, 2023
Prakash Raj’s honest reaction to #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/Wq76t484cv
— Mohit Babu 🇮🇳 (@Mohit_ksr) August 23, 2023
Every Indian today be like pic.twitter.com/Fx9gd5l6qA
— BITTU SHARMA- ईश्वर पर निर्भर بٹو شرما (@common000786) August 23, 2023
— J (@jaankiii_) August 23, 2023
Teer kamaan se nikal chuka hai
Aur #Chandrayan3 Chand pe!
Aap #Chai pijiye ab!! #Chandrayaan3 #ISRO #IndiaOnMoon
— Dr.Navhya (@DrNavhya) August 23, 2023
“sir #chandrayaan3 finally landed on moon smoothly”
Prakash raj; pic.twitter.com/zGhThwbKam
— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) August 23, 2023
He while writing this tweet😭 pic.twitter.com/N9fZA7tHaY
— Lala (@FabulasGuy) August 23, 2023
Congratulations to you too.
Our chaiwala and our scientists have created history today and have given a message to all the haters. This is the #newindia that turns all curses and jokes into boons!#Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing #Chandrayaan_3 pic.twitter.com/wjL4DqgvxS
— Nishant🇮🇳 (@iNishant4) August 23, 2023
#Justposting pic.twitter.com/yxh4rf3Hh1
— The Madhya Pradesh Index (@mp_index) August 23, 2023
For the unversed, Prakash had shared an image of a tea-seller and captioned the post, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.” Prakash in his post, was referring to a decades-old joke about how Neil Armstrong was greeted by a Malayali tea-seller when he first landed on the moon. He had later clarified about his tweet that it wasn’t meant to disrespect India’s moon mission.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you