Chandrayaan 3: Prakash Raj Thanks ISRO on Successful Moon Landing, Internet Cracks up – Check Reactions

Chandrayaan 3: Prakash Raj recently thanked ISRO on successful moon landing while netizens cracked up funny jokes. - Check Reactions

Chandrayaan 3: Prakash Raj thanked ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and congratulated his fans and followers on India’s historic achievement. The actor expressed happiness on India becoming the first country on August 23, 2023 to land on South Pole of the moon. The actor took to his twitter handle and wrote, “PROUD MOMENT for INDIA and to Humankind.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Thank you #ISRO #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander and to everyone who contributed to make this happen .. may this guide us to Explore and Celebrate the mystery of our UNIVERSE .. #justasking.” A few days back Prakash was accused of mocking India’s scientists and the Chandrayaan Mission. However, after his recent tweet, netizens came up with funny memes and jokes.

NETIZENS REACT TO PRAKASH RAJ’S TWEET ON CHANDRYAAN 3 SUCCESSFUL LANDING:

Aaj raat pic.twitter.com/0rk6flQrGP — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes,🇮🇳 (@memenist_) August 23, 2023

Every Indian today be like pic.twitter.com/Fx9gd5l6qA — BITTU SHARMA- ईश्वर पर निर्भर ‏بٹو شرما (@common000786) August 23, 2023

He while writing this tweet😭 pic.twitter.com/N9fZA7tHaY — Lala (@FabulasGuy) August 23, 2023

Congratulations to you too.

Our chaiwala and our scientists have created history today and have given a message to all the haters. This is the #newindia that turns all curses and jokes into boons!#Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing #Chandrayaan_3 pic.twitter.com/wjL4DqgvxS — Nishant🇮🇳 (@iNishant4) August 23, 2023

For the unversed, Prakash had shared an image of a tea-seller and captioned the post, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.” Prakash in his post, was referring to a decades-old joke about how Neil Armstrong was greeted by a Malayali tea-seller when he first landed on the moon. He had later clarified about his tweet that it wasn’t meant to disrespect India’s moon mission.

