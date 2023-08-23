Home

Chandrayaan 3: Sunny Deol Hails Vikram Lander’s Successful Moon Landing, Says ‘Hindustan Zindabad Hai Aur Rahega’

Chandrayaan 3: Sunny Deol hailed Vikram Lander's successful Moon Landing and congratulated ISRO scientists on their historic achievement.

Chandrayaan 3: Sunny Deol expressed happiness over Chandrayaan 3’s successful landing on the moon. The actor-politician took to his Twitter handle to congratulate ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) on the historic achievement. Sunny is also Bhartiya Janta Party’s Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, Punjab. On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 6:04 PM IST, India became the first country to land on South Pole of the moon. Earlier Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher to Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan and Adil Hussain had sent their best wished ahead of Vikram Lander’s successful moon landing. Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aryan also tweeted about the glorious feat of ISRO’s scientists.

SUNNY DEOL HAILS ‘HINDUSTAN ZINDABAD’ AFTER VIKRAM LANDER’S SAFE LANDING:

What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega

Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India’s space exploration. Proud!!!#Chandrayaan3Landing #chandrayaan_3 #ISRO #MoonMission pic.twitter.com/vzalkeJAOY — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 23, 2023

SUNNY DEOL CONGRATULATES ISRO ON HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT

Sunny shared pictures of Vikram Lander’s soft lunar landing. He captioned his tweet post as, “What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India’s space exploration. Proud!!! #Chandrayaan3Landing #chandrayaan_3 #ISRO #MoonMission.” Apart from Sunny, Akshay had tweeted, “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3.” Ajay Devgn also tweeted, “Proud, amazed, excited, honoured to be living this moment of history!!” Fardeen Khan also took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “India’s efforts on the moon landing are a remarkable milestone in the pursuit of knowledge and a shining example of what a nation can achieve through perseverance and innovation. Congratulations to the entire team at @isro.in . It’s a proud day for every Indian. Jai Hind. #MissionMoon #Chandrayaan3 #ISRO #India.”

Congratulating the countrymen, ISRO had tweeted, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’ : Chandrayaan-3 Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India! #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3.”

