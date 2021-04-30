Mumbai: Chandro Tomar popularly knowns as Shooter Dadi, passed away on Friday at the age of 89. She was battling COVID-19 and was admitted to a Meerut hospital on April 26. Also Read - List of Bollywood Celebs Who Are Helping People in Fight Against COVID-19

On this day, Saand Ki Aankh (movie based on Chandro Tomar’s journey) director Tushar Hiranandani expressed grief and said that ‘it is a sad day for all of us’. In an exclusive conversation, Tushar wished strength for Shooter Dadi’s family and recalled working with her. ”She was a wonderful spirit and her spirit will never die. Every day I met her was a memorable one. Every day was a lesson learned. I remember, when I told her that we’ll be making a movie about her, she was very happy. We shot the movie next to her house. She was there at the shoot every day so that every crew member could also relate to what we were doing,” he said. Also Read - Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar Dies: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Pay Tribute to Their 'Cutest Rockstar'

It was Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar who played the role of shooter dadis – Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar in the film. Taapsee also took to her Twitter expressing grief and wrote, “For the inspiration, you will always be… You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you.” Also Read - Please Shut Up! Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out at Troll Who Called Her 'Sasti' As She Helps Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

For the inspiration you will always be…

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌🏼 and peace be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar also tweeted, “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi.”

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her 🙏#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

Chandro was an octogenarian sharpshooter from the village of Johri in the Bagpat district of Uttar Pradesh.