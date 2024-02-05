Chandu Champion: 5 Times When Kartik Aaryan Proved Himself Why He Was Made For Kabir Khan’s Movie

Home

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has completed his shoot for his upcoming highly anticipated sports drama movie Chandu Champion. The film has got its confirmed date of release on June 14, 2024.

Mumbai: Following a memorable performance in the popular romantic drama ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ last year, Kartik Aaryan, a beloved Bollywood actor, is preparing for another successful year in 2024 as he collaborates with Sajid Nadiadwala for the sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’ directed by Kabir Khan. Since the commencement of filming, the superstar has been dedicated to immersing himself in his character and has undergone rigorous training for the highly anticipated sports drama.

Let’s take a look at five instances when Kartik Aaryan prepared for his role as Chandu Champion:

1) Training for Action Sequences

Kartik Aaryan recently posted a photo on social media showing a glimpse of his training session for a significant fight sequence in the movie. The actor is seen training with World Champion Sena Agbeko, and their fight scene is expected to be a major highlight of the sports drama.

2) Intense Preparatory Session Kartik Does Practices

During the character preparation session, a video was taken of Kartik taking an ice bath in the river during the Kashmir schedule. This was part of the conclusion of a powerful action sequence that he shot for the Kabir Khan-directed drama.

3) Pursuing the Objectives

Kartik Aaryan is portraying a sportsperson in Chandu Champion and is putting in maximum effort to make the film one of his best performances. He has gone to great lengths to prepare for the crucial chase scene in the movie and is fully committed to getting into character.

4) Between Shoots Kartik Spends Time With Nature

During the filming, Kartik Aaryan posted a photo from the set of Chandu Champion, showing him enjoying nature. He was in character with his short hair, hinting at the powerful performance he would deliver in the movie.

5) Showing off his muscular physique

Kartik Aaryan posted a photo of himself leaving the gym after a rigorous workout. His display of muscles and toned body provided a glimpse of the commitment he has made to his role in the sports drama film.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to make a comeback in his highly anticipated movie, Chandu Champion starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and other prominent actors in the film industry. The sports drama movie is expected to be released on June 14, 2024.

