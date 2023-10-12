Home

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse of His Longest Action Sequence From Kabir Khan’s Sports Biopic

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan recently shared glimpse of his longest action sequence from Kabir Khan's movie.

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan recently shared a still from his high-octane action film from Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. The actor opened up on shooting the longest war sequence with the film. Kabir also reacted sharing his experience about the scene on social media. Kartik expressed his gratitude towards the Chandu Champion director for the successful execution of the war sequence. Chandu Champion ins inspired by the real-life story of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India’s first paralympic gold medalist. Kartik had earlier shared the first look of the film and wrote on social media, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling Proud to be playing a Real Hero 🙏🏻A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London”.

KARTIK AARYAN SHARES HIS LOOKS FROM KABIR KHAN’S CHANDU CHAMPION:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

KARTIK AARYAN SHARES WAR SCENE GLIMPSE FROM CHANDU CHAMPION

Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared the war scene from Chandu Champion. He wrote, “This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime. #ChanduChampion”. Kabir also captioned his social media post as, “This 8 minute single shot war action sequence that we just shot with @kartikaaryan in Kashmir is definitely one of the most challenging scenes that I have shot #chanduchampion #sajidnadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala”

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani, Giriraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and others in crucial roles.

