Mumbai: Television actor Pooja Banerjee who’s currently in the news owing to her power move to continue working through her pregnancy has proved to inspire many with her zeal and passion towards work and taking life head-on. In this exclusive interview, the actress talks about the challenges and blessings that came along with the new phase in her life. Read on to know more.Also Read - Pooja Banerjee is Changing The Way Pregnant Actresses Are Expected to Work, One Stereotype at a Time!

The actor who’s currently seen as Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya has been acing the pregnancy game. Talking about how she adapted to the new phase of her life, she says, “Nothing comes easy in life and change is the only constant. Initial two-three weeks there was some amount of discomfort; I didn’t know what was happening and how the body would react. But eventually, I got used to it when I understood how the body and mind changes and adapt to pregnancy. And the best part is that everyone around me was understanding enough. So, it’s been pretty good.” Also Read - ZEE5 Originals Nail Police, 14 Phere, State Of Seige And Others Feature Amongst Best OTT Content

Talking about her morning routine, and more, the pretty actress, “When I wake up in the morning, I spend some time in the quiet at the balcony, take in the fresh breeze. I may even read a book if I have the time. What I also do is listen to chants and mantra that I think really helps. I think it’s miraculous to have a life growing within you- I see it as a wonderful gift from God. I’m still in awe of it. It’s a happy phase.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan, Who Appeared In Bathrobe At Airport, is The Second Confirmed Contestant

The beautiful bong beauty is often seen sharing with her fans small sneak-peeks of her days both on-set and at home. From practicing pre-natal yoga, swimming to following a holistic approach towards life, Pooja has been totally winning at the pregnancy game.

Watch this space for more updates!