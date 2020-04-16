Sir Charles Spencer ‘Charlie’ Chaplin was an English comic actor, filmmaker, and composer who rose to fame in the era of silent film. He became a worldwide icon through his screen persona, “The Tramp”, and is considered one of the most important figures in the history of the film industry. He redefined cinema in his own unique way, and is relevant as much today as he was a century ago. Also Read - Actor Ranveer Singh Pays Tribute to Legendary Artist Charlie Chaplin During His Visit in Switzerland

He was born on April 16, 1889 and became a worldwide icon, transitioning from silent cinema to talkies with much ease. He went on to receive three Oscars, out of which two were honorary awards. The first was an honorary award for writing, directing, acting and producing 'The Circus', followed by his second honorary Academy Award in 1972.

Charlie Chaplin had a happy soul and a genius mind. Remembering him on his birthday, we bring you 20 quotes by the comic genius that teach us not to take life too seriously.

Read the quotes here:

“You’ll find that life is still worthwhile if you just smile.” – Charlie Chaplin

“What do you want a meaning for? Life is a desire, not a meaning.” – Charlie Chaplin

“I suppose that’s one of the ironies of life doing the wrong thing at the right moment.” – Charlie Chaplin

“In the end, everything is a gag.” – Charlie Chaplin

“Failure is unimportant. It takes courage to make a fool of yourself.” – Charlie Chaplin

“Life can be wonderful if you’re not afraid of it. All it takes is courage, imagination … and a little dough.” – Charlie Chaplin

“A day without laughter is a day wasted.” – Charlie Chaplin

“The basic essential of a great actor is that he loves himself in acting.” – Charlie Chaplin

“Life could be wonderful if people would leave you alone.” – Charlie Chaplin

“The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish.” – Charlie Chaplin

“Life is a play that does not allow testing. So, sing, cry, dance, laugh and live intensely, before the curtain closes and the piece ends with no Applause.” – Charlie Chaplin

“Think about yourself at least once in your life otherwise you may miss the best comedy in this world.” – Charlie Chaplin

“Life is a beautiful magnificent thing, even to a jellyfish.” ― Charlie Chaplin

“I always like walking in the rain, so no one can see me crying.” ― Charlie Chaplin

“We think too much and feel too little.” ― Charlie Chaplin

“Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot.” ― Charlie Chaplin

“What do you want meaning for? Life is desire, not meaning.” ― Charlie Chaplin

