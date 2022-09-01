Amid rumours of their split, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 together along with their kid on Wednesday. And just a day later, the estranged couple announced that they have decided to give their marriage another shot. This comes months after the duo announced that they were headed for a divorce. In a joint statement posted on social media on Thursday, the couple said they had decided to stay together after initially opting to have a divorce. Sharing an adorable picture where they can be seen posing with daughter Zaina, Charu and Rajeev took to Instagram and shared a lengthy note on why they have decided to keep their marriage.Also Read - Estranged Couple Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Reunite To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Baby Daughter Ziana- See Pics

Charu and Rajeev’s note read as: Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love.

Charu & Rajeev

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajeev and Charu celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together. Posting pictures with Charu and their daughter, Rajeev Sen wrote in his caption: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.” He added the hashtags #senfamily and #ganeshchaturthi to his post. Charu Asopa too shared pictures from the celebrations and she wrote: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

For the uninitiated, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019, after dating for four months. The duo got married in a grand ceremony in Goa, which was attended by family and friends. They welcomed daughter Zaina last year.