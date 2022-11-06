Charu Asopa Breaks Down After She Opens Up About Her Disturbing Relationship With Estranged Husband Rajeev Sen – Watch Viral Video

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Divorce: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s marriage has been under the scan for quite some time now. The estranged couple decided to give their marriage another opportunity a few months ago and reversed their decision to file for divorce. However, they have since divorced after a second separation. The duo have frequently levelled accusations at one another. In a recent interview, Charu was seen sobbing and expressing her sorrow that even she doesn’t know what went wrong between her and Rajeev.

Charu claimed that Rajeev is constantly suspicious of her and thinks that she is having an affair with someone. Even worse, he believed that she was having an affair with the driver and that there is nothing she can do to stop it, in their most recent conversation with Sidharth Kannan. Charu also revealed how she booked a slot with a marriage counsellor for Rajeev and her but how she ended up attending it alone.

Charu also revealed how Sushmita Sen tried to mend things between them and that Rajeev wouldn’t sit down to have a conversation. She said, “Rajeev ko baithakar baat karna possible hi nahi hai. Kyuki woh baat hi nahi karte, Unke saath problem hi yehi hai woh isiliye escape kar jaate hai, bhaag jaate hai.”

WATCH CHARU ASOPA’S VIRAL VIDEO

For the unversed, Rajeev Sen accused Charu of having an affair with TV actor Karan Mehra. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor criticized Sushmita Sen’s brother and threatened to sue him for defamation.

Watch this space for further updates on Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen!