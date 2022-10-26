Charu Asopa Calls it Quits With Rajeev Sen Again: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s troubled marriage isn’t getting any better in spite of reconciliation efforts by the couple. Earlier, there were reports that both Charu and Rajeev were thinking of giving each other a second chance. However, the bitterness between the two seems to be getting even worse. Recently Rajeev blocked Charu on Instagram and the latter deleted all his pictures from her social media handle. Charu accused Rajeev of bring temperamental and abusive. Reacting to the same, the latter stated that instead of going public about their ongoing marital issues, the concern should be their daughter Ziana’s speedy recovery from dengue.Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Face Trouble In Marriage AGAIN, Former Says'...He Blocked Me'

CHARU ASOPA SAYS SHE DOES NOT WANT ALIMONY

Charu, in an interaction with The Times of India said, “It (decision to reconcile) was the biggest mistake. Aur dirty hota jaayega agar yeh shaadi aur drag hui toh (if this marriage continues, things will get dirtier). It will get unbearably toxic for Ziana. When I disclosed his ways to my family, they told me that I was taking the right step by parting ways. I have already got a house for rent. I will go straight there, when I return to Mumbai. I will initiate divorce proceedings and hope he agrees to it without causing more trouble.” The actor told that she hasn’t asked for alimony as she doesn’t want to drag the marriage. Charu stated that she has already wasted three-and-a-half years. Also Read - Charu Asopa Turns Into 'Marathi Mulgi' For Ganpati Visarjan With Hubby Rajeev Sen & Their Daughter Zaina- See Adorable Pics

CHARU ASOPA CALLS RAJEEV SEN ‘TEMPERAMENTAL’ AND ‘ABUSIVE’

The actor also revealed that, “Days before the (Covid-19) lockdown, he left me for three months. I was alone during that time. The final straw was when he left home and stayed in a hotel for two days. I realised that he is 45 and I can’t change him. We have had a lot of issues, but I was hoping for them to get resolved for the sake of our daughter Ziana. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen… Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove.” Also Read - Estranged Couple Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Reunite To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Baby Daughter Ziana- See Pics

RAJEEV SEN WANTS TO SUPPORT HIS DAUGHTER FINANCIALLY

Rajeev, however, called Charu’s allegations of not being there for Ziana ‘utter rubbish’. He alleged that many a times Charu left Mumbai with their daughter without even telling him. Rajeev opined that both of them were ‘equally responsible’ for the divorce. He said that even though Charu didn’t ask for alimony, he wanted to provide for his daughter financially.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 and their daughter was born in November 2021.

For more updates on Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen divorce, check out this space at India.com.