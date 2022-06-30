Charu Asopa – Rajeev Sen Divorce: Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and actress Charu Asopa have been making headlines ever since they hinted at their troubled marriage. They have had problems in their marriage since the time they got married i.e. three years ago. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen fought, separated briefly, and got back together eventually. However, things are out of control as they head for divorce. While speaking to news portals, Charu opened up about her decision to divorce Rajeev. On June 7, the actress had sent a legal notice to part ways with Rajeev amicably. Rajeev, on the other hand, had sent Charu another legal notice where he accused Charu of hiding her first marriage.Also Read - Sushmita Sen Is Chilling In Maldives With Daughters Renee And Alisah Amid Reports Of Brother Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa Separation- See Pics & Videos

Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen’s Legal Battle

Charu told E-Times, "I didn't want to talk about the problems in our marriage, but I have been forced to talk about it now because Rajeev is spreading lies about me, which is damaging to my reputation. Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process."

She further said, "Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. Par woh ek chance dete dete teen saal kab nikal gaye mujhe kuchh pata nahi chala. He has trust issues and I can't take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don't want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don't want her to see people hurling abuses at each other."

Rajeev Sen Alleges Charu Asopa Didn’t Tell About Her First Marriage

When asked about the allegations that Rajeev has leveled against her, she revealed, “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai. My first marriage happened in February 2007 when I was just 18 and we separated in November 2016 owing to compatibility issues. Rajeev has accused me of being a bad mother as he doesn’t appreciate me posting Ziana’s pictures on social media. He says nazar lag jaati hai. I am not superstitious like him and don’t want my daughter to be exposed to such a mindset.”

Charu is DONE With Rajeev Sen

Well, Charu claimed that she tried her best to make her marriage work and gave many chances to Rajeeb but has now decided to move on. She said, “I stopped working because Rajeev wasn’t too keen on it. I was told that our problems would get resolved if I quit working for some time. However, that didn’t happen. I gave Rajeev many chances, but I am done now. He has never been available to us. I was mostly alone during my pregnancy. Ek chance dete dete ghada bhar gaya hai, but I have to think about Ziana now. There is no returning from this point, as there is nothing left in this marriage. It has affected me badly and taken a toll on my health. I genuinely loved him, but I have realised that he isn’t the man I loved and that hurts a lot.”