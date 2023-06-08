Home

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have officially ended their marital journey, as they recently announced their divorce. After facing numerous challenges and ups and downs in their relationship, the couple’s divorce was confirmed by Rajeev today on his Instagram stories. Rajeev expressed, “We are divorced,” indicating that their legal separation had been granted. He confirmed it to the news portal E-Times. He also took to social media to share a heartfelt message hinting at their decision to part ways.

Rajeev Sen’s note read, “There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain Mom and Dad to our daughter.”

For those unfamiliar with their story, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019 after dating for some time. However, just a year into their marriage, rumors of their separation began circulating. Although they briefly reconciled in 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Ziana, into the world, their relationship eventually deteriorated, leading them to initiate divorce proceedings.

In a candid blog entry in 2022, Charu Asopa addressed the questions and doubts surrounding her decision to end her marriage with Rajeev Sen. She clarified that her choice was not impulsive or driven by emotions but was a carefully considered decision. Charu emphasized that she was making this decision consciously, with a clear mind, and with the best interests of their daughter, Ziana, at heart.

