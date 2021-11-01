Mumbai: TV actor Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen have welcomed a baby girl on November 1, 2021. Rajeev and Charu took to their respective Instagram handles to share the good news and pictures of the baby. In the first picture, Asopa carefully took the baby in her arms while Rajeev kissed her. In the second pic, Rajeev carries her little munchkin in arms. The face of the baby is hidden in all the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Rajeev wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God.”Also Read - Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai: Zee TV’s One-of-its-Kind Celebrity Chat Show That Offered Right Emotions in 2002

Little baby’s excited bua and actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen wearing blue hospital clothes while posing with a heart sign. She began her post by saying that her prayers were answered and said, “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy.” Also Read - Sushmita Sen's Aarya Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmy Awards, Actor Shares Excitement

Sushmita further wrote, “Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel😃💋 I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!!🥰🤗❤️ CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed 😇😁💃🏻❤️ #sharing #happiness #buakijaan #duggadugga 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 I love you guys!!!😍🌈😁” Also Read - Watch Out: Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Spotted Together, Janhvi Kapoor Snapped Working Out

Charu Asopa had announced that she was expecting her first baby with Rajeev in the summer. The family was hoping that the baby would share her birthday with Sushmita, who celebrates it on November 19. However, the actor delivered before.

Congratulations to the family of Charu and Rajeev.