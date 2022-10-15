Actor Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa have made headlines for talking about their marital problems. The pair that got married in 2019, had said they were divorcing a few months ago but later changed their minds. In any case, Charu no longer follows Rajeev on Instagram because the situation has reached a dead end. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Charu Asopa said, “I did not unfollow him, he blocked me. He has gone to Delhi and waha jaane ke baad he just blocked me. I have no clue what he is doing or where he is.”Also Read - Charu Asopa Turns Into 'Marathi Mulgi' For Ganpati Visarjan With Hubby Rajeev Sen & Their Daughter Zaina- See Adorable Pics

Rajeev and Charu have been in an off-and-on relationship before they announced their reconciliation on Ganesh Chaturthi. Charu Asopa, who deleted all her posts with actor Sushmita Sen’s brother also talked about how they were trying to sort things out. She said, “We were indeed trying to sort it out. Humne ek chance bhi diya tha, but then I don’t think it is working. Also Read - Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen Announce They Are Back Together For Sake Of Daughter Zaina: 'Divorce Was An Option We Were Considering...'

Charu is currently celebrating her baby’s pre-birthday in her hometown Bikaner with her family. She dropped pictures on social media and captioned them, “Today we celebrated Ziana’s birthday with nana-nani , mama- mami , masi …. My jaan was looking like a doll today. I just wanna say I love you so much mera bachha u will never ever feel that you are alone coz I ll always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is. ❤️🤗😘#prebdaycelebrations🎉.” Also Read - Estranged Couple Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Reunite To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Baby Daughter Ziana- See Pics

Charu Asopa Celebrates Baby Ziana’s Pre-Birthday

For those who were unaware, Charu declared her split from her spouse in August 2022 and let everyone know that she had already given him a legal notice in June 2022. But they swiftly made up and got back together. When everyone assumed that everything between the two had been resolved, news of their divorce shocked their admirers.

