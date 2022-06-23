Mere Angne Mein fame TV actress Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen’s relationship has often been the talk of the town due to compatibility issues. There were several reports in past that their wedding has hit the rock bottoms, however every time the couple use to sort their issues but this time looks like not all is at all well between them! According to latest report, the couple is apparently heading for separation, months after Charu gave birth to their first child.Also Read - Wearing Saree in Monsoon? Take Tips From These Bollywood Divas For Fuss-Free Styling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)



According to ETimes TV report, there have been compatibility issues between them both for a long time but now they are unable to patch up after fights like before. The report further adds that the Sen family tried their best to save the couple’s marriage but things are not working out between them. They have reportedly decided to end their marriage and have taken the legal route. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Breaks Inertia While Exercising, Video Will Motivate You to Hit Gym Right Now

In-fact, Charu even deleted Rajeev’s pictures from her Instagram account and hinting that she is in no mood to reconcile. A couple of days ago, the actress also shared a video on her YouTube channel in which she indirectly slammed her husband Rajeev for not being there for their daughter. Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl Set Happy Example of Being Friends After Breakup, Fans Hail The 'Gentleman!'

On a related note, Charu Asopa married Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa on June 7, 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana in November last year.

Both Charu and Rajeev remained unavailable to react on their separation reports.