Mumbai: There are rumours that Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen have separated as their marriage has hit a rough patch. The couple welcomed their daughter Zaina in November last year. It seems the two are living away from each other for a long time now. Rajeev had shared a note fro his daughter on his YouTube channel where he had said that not met his daughter for a long time and pleaded her to come back. “Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much traveling is not safe for you…Haven’t seen you for the longest time…Come jaldi se and play with me,” Rajeev posted. As mentioned in the reports, Charu left for her hometown Bikaner with her daughter Ziana without her husband. When News18 tried to get in touch with Charu to ask about the same, she said, “I don’t want to talk about this for now.”Also Read - Sushmita Sen Slams Adoption Rumours With Grace, Guess Who The Little One Is?

Keeping all the rumours aside, Charu on Women’s Day re-posted a pic with Sushmita Sen. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Just Said 'Love Has no Meaning Without Respect' And That Hit Differently!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)



Earlier, Charu had opened up about reconciliation with Rajeev. She had said that she was not sure if they are together or not. “What will happen in the future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now. I think problems happen in everyone’s life, and we all go through ups and downs, it’s just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. if there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone,” she had told TOI.