Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who recently called off their decision of divorce celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together this year. On Tuesday the couple bid adieu to bappa and for Ganpati Visarjan, Charu turned into a perfect Marathi Mulgi. The actress shared adorable pictures from the Ganpati Visarjan with hubby Rajeev Sen and thier lil daughter Zaina. Charu took to Instagram to share photos of the Sen trio dressed in ethnic attire.Also Read - Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen Announce They Are Back Together For Sake Of Daughter Zaina: 'Divorce Was An Option We Were Considering...'

Charu Asopa Turns Into Marathi Mulgi

Charu opted to wear the traditional Maharashtrian saree, she completed her look with nath, heavy gold jewellry and gajra on her bun. Rajeev wore a brown-gold embroidered Kurta and pajama set. The couple dressed their daughter Ziana in a cute red and white color frock.

In one of the pictures, the two can be seen posing together as Rajeev held their daughter in his arm. In another click, the couple kissed Ziana on her forehead.

In the caption, Charu wrote: We will miss you bappa… #visarjan #comebacksoon

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Take Part In Ganpati Visarjan

Rajeev also shared a similar set of pictures on his Instagram account.

Earlier this month, Charu Asopa announced that she and husband Rajeev have called off their divorce. “Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good,” she wrote in her official statement on Instagram.