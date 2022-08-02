Mumbai: TV actor Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen‘s marital conflict has been in the media limelight for quite some time now. Charu, who moved out of the house after she filed the divorce, has shared pictures with her daughter Ziana. Fans were confused by Charu’s pictures wearing sindoor on her forehead amid divorce news. Charu Asopa shared pictures with her Ziana as she turned nine months old on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.Also Read - Rajeev Sen Expresses Concern Over Charu Asopa And Daughter Ziana's Health Amid Separation Reports

While the Mere Agne Mein actor was decked up in an orange saree, she dressed her little baby girl in a red frock. Charu Asopa captioned the picture, “Happy 9months bday my love , life and laughter . Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan,” alongside red heart, hug and kiss emojis. Also Read - Charu Asopa’s Daughter Ziana Diagnosed With Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease

Charu Asopa's Instagram Post For Daughter Ziana:

View this post on Instagram

Soon after the pictures went viral, netizens trolled Charu for wearing sindoor in the pictures. One of the users wrote, “She filed divorce parallaly…kya hai ye log.” Another user wrote, “Iska toh divorce ho gaya na? Toh yeh sindoor kyu lagayi.” One of the users asked her if divorce news is fake and wrote, “Aap bahout sundar lag rahe ho pr aapne tu divorc le liya hai fir sindoor kyu kya yai sab jhuthi news hai.”

While a section also hailed the mother-daughter duo and hoped for reconciliation between the couple. One of the users wrote, “Kitni cute hai ye, dono maa beti pariyon ki trha lgti hai.” Another user wrote, “Perfect mother-daughter duo.” One of them also wrote, “I wish Rajeev and aap again sath hojaye and ZIANA is that chain wo makes both of you together.”

Charu Asopa also shared a reel on her social media the same day with an orange heart emoji in the caption. She added Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra’s romantic song, Kesariya to the video. Netizens showered the comment section with immense love and admiration.

Charu Asopa's Instagram Reel:

View this post on Instagram

After Charu Asopa declared in an interview that Rajeev Sen and his marriage was toxic, they both said various things. Charu expressed her desire for Ziana to grow up in a healthy atmosphere. He claimed that the details of her first marriage, which took place in Rajasthan, had been withheld from him.

