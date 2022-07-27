TV actress Charu Asopa, who is going through a rough patch in her marriage with Rajiv Sen, has shared the struggle of handling her daughter alone as daughter, Ziana as she suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease. In a recent YouTube video, Charu opened up about her daughter, Ziana’s hand, foot and mouth disease. She revealed that Ziana is having blisters on her hand, foot and mouth, and she is not even able to eat anything. Charu also shared how her daughter cried uncontrollably, and she gathered her courage and took her to the hospital at 2:30 a.m. in the night without slippers.Also Read - Charu Asopa Slams Rajeev Sen For His ‘Playing Victim Card’ Comment: ‘Done Washing One’s Dirty Linen…’

Charu was heard saying, “Ziana is suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease. I am with her every moment. I don’t want her to feel alone at this time. She is having blisters on her face, legs, hands and inside her throat. She is not able to eat anything.” Also Read - Wait, What! Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Didn’t Know About Her Relationship With Lalit Modi? Says 'I Am Surprised'

Charu Asopa and Rajiv Sen tied the knot in 2019 and after two years of marital bliss, the two embraced the parenthood journey in 2021. Recently, the two decided to end their marriage and filed for divorce. Also Read - Charu Asopa Breaks Silence on Divorcing Rajeev Sen: 'I am Done, He is NOT The Man I Loved'

What is Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a viral disease caused by an enterovirus. The disease is contagious and easily spreads through sneezing and coughing. You can also get the infection if you come in contact with the infected stool. After the exposure to the virus, it takes about three to seven days for the symptoms to appear. Hand-foot-and-mouth disease causes painful blisters and sores in mouth, hand and feet.