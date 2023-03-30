Home

Entertainment

Chatrapathi: Hindi Remake of SS Rajamouli-Prabhas’s Action-Drama to Release in May 2023

Chatrapathi: Hindi Remake of SS Rajamouli-Prabhas’s Action-Drama to Release in May 2023

The official Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli's 2005 Telugu blockbuster 'Chatrapathi' is all set for a pan-India release on May 12, 2023.

Chatrapathi: Hindi Remake of SS Rajamouli-Prabhas's Action-Drama to Release in May 2023

Chatrapathi: The official Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s 2005 Telugu blockbuster ‘Chatrapathi’, which also marks the big Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda, is all set for a pan-India release on May 12. The action-packed teaser of ‘Chatrapathi’, which was dropped on Thursday, introduces the key character essayed by Bellamkonda, who pulls out all the stops for a perfect Bollywood launch with high-octane action and jaw-dropping stunts. Says Bellamkonda: “I am happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like ‘Chatrapathi’, which is a thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India.”

The film is the official Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster ‘Chatrapathi’ and is written by his father and veteran writer, V. Vijayendra Prasad, who’s known for his notable work in films such as ‘RRR’, the ‘Baahubali’ series and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. The big-ticket, large-canvas action entertainer is being produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and directed by V.V. Vinayak.

You may like to read

Gada said: “S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi’ was an ideal project to reimagine for a pan-India audience. Apart from introducing the extremely talented Sreenivas Bellamkonda to an entirely new market, the film also has all the essential components of a mainstream entertainer.”

‘Chatrapathi’ tells the story of a man who rises against oppression to become the saviour of immigrants subjected to massive exploitation.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.