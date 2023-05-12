Home

Chatrapathi Twitter Review: Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Actioner Ridiculed by Netizens For Cringe-Fest – Check Reactions

Chatrapathi Twitter Review: Bellamkonda Sreenivas's actioner didn't get a thumbs up from netizens as they called out the cringe-fest and dated story.

Chatrapathi Twitter Review: Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharucha starrer Chatrapathi had sky-high expectations. The movie had all the action-buffs geared up as it is the official remake of SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer actioner of the same name. The action-packed trailer had created a lot of curiosity among netizens and film critics. However, it seems the film has not been able to live up to the hype. South films have created a new milestone in the Hindi speaking belt as they have managed to create PAN (popular-across-nation) wave. Being a remake of Rajamouli’s film Chatrapathi was expected to be an out-and-out entertainer. But Twitterati have slammed the movie in their first reviews.

CHECK OUT THE TWITTER REVIEW OF CHATRAPATHI:

Chatrapathi is directed by V V Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The movie also stars also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in crucial roles. The film explores the theme of the exploitation faced by immigrants who come to India. The same narrative was their in the originak Prabhas starrer as well.

CHECK OUT CHATRAPATHI’S VIRAL TRAILER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Bellamkonda will next be seen in Stuartpuram Donga. Nushrratt has a line-up of releases including Akelli, Chhorii 2. She was recently seen in a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film was directed by Luv Ranjan, who directed her in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

