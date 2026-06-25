Chauhaan: Ajay Devgn returns to action mode; Aanand L Rai announces big-screen entertainer on Veeru Devgan’s birth anniversary

For Chauhaan, Ajay Devgn will be seen in an intense and powerful avatar, hinting at a larger-than-life action film designed for the big-screen experience.

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Ajay Devgn (PC - YouTube)

Chauhaan: Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the action genre with Chauhaan, a new action entertainer directed by Aanand L Rai. The makers officially announced the film on Thursday and unveiled its first look, creating excitement among fans. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 1, 2027. The announcement was made on the birth anniversary of legendary action director Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s father. Paying tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema, the makers shared a heartfelt note celebrating the legacy he left behind in shaping action films across generations.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote, “Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations.”

The first glimpse presents Ajay Devgn in an intense and powerful avatar, hinting at a larger-than-life action film designed for the big-screen experience. The teaser introduces audiences to a gritty world packed with action, drama and mass appeal.

One of the standout moments from the title announcement video is the use of the iconic track Jumma Chumma De De in the background, adding a layer of nostalgia to the action-heavy visuals. The teaser closes with a punchy dialogue: “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai,” instantly becoming a talking point among fans.

Watch Title Announcement Video:



What makes the project even more interesting is that Chauhaan marks Ajay Devgn’s first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is known for directing emotionally driven films. With this film, Rai appears to be stepping into a completely different space — a full-scale commercial action entertainer.

Ajay Devgn has built a strong image through memorable action roles over the years, and Chauhaan seems to bring him back to that familiar territory in a fresh new style.

Directed by Neeraj Yadav, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Jio Studios and Colour Yellow are backing the project.

With the first glimpse already creating buzz online, fans are now eager to see Ajay Devgn headline another larger-than-life action spectacle when Chauhaan arrives in theatres on October 1, 2027.